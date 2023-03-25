• Roots for Senator Jibril as Senate President

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group under the aegis of Kano Progressives Forum has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to consider rewarding its Kano Central Senatorial Zone candidate, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura for what it described as his “legendary support and generosity to the party since 2019”.

The Group in a statement by its Director of Publicity, Malam Aminu Abubakar noted that Zaura has supported the party in the state with a donation of about 50 vehicles to ease the party’s campaign pre-election period.

“He has donated 50 vehicles to the APC and ensured the establishment of functional local government party offices in the entire Kano State.

“This commitment to the party’s victory is almost unbeatable in the recent history of the party.

“We urge the national leadership of the APC to do all within its democratic powers to give special recognition to Zaura and we make this call without prejudice to the possibility of reclaiming his mandate in court”, he explained.

The group also appealed to members of the 10th Senate to grant the wish of the winner of APC Kano North currently contesting for the slot of Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibril (Maliya)

“We appeal to both the party and distinguished members of the 10th Senate to give him massive support on grounds of competence and in the spirit of accepted democratic principles”