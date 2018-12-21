Perpetua Egesimba

Project Victory Call also known as PVC-Naija unveiled the Community Political Education (CPE), a platform designed to engage the electorates across board and educate them on making informed decisions at the 2019 polls.

The event which was graced by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, Dr. Olusola Doyele from the Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, celebrities from the entertainment industry such as Daddy Shoukey, Singer, Kenny Saint Brown who is the Assistant Director, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organisation, Actress, Bimbo Akinsanya and some other Nollywood celebrities among others was held in Ikeja, Lagos.

President PVC-Naija and the brain behind CPE, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi in his remarks said, there is a need to rethink Nigeria, remodel politics and reinvent governance.

According to him, CPE will be engaging the electorates come 2019. He opined that it is no longer going to be business as usual because so much is going into restructuring.

“Today, we are unveiling CPE. CPE is set to change the order. As we speak, we are in all states of the federation.

“The idea of CPE is that, people exist in communities. Demographic mapping established the fact that people exist in communities, what we have done is to be able to map people within the community where they are and be able to reach them and carry them along.”

Akinyemi noted that this was in preparation for the 2019 elections.

“As Malcom X rightly said, Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it.

“The impact of illiteracy and her cousin, poverty on the Nigerian masses is better left to imagination.

“ Illiteracy is the rod of colonialism handed to its conspirators; those whose mind is far from being independent and has led us to the cliff edge which is the recipe upon which the nation today stands.”

He said our illiterate population today houses the poorest of the poor 7.6 billion humans treading the earth, adding that our crisis are compounded with 13.5 million children out of school.

“PVC-Naija has chosen to engage the Nigerian masses at the community level with an informal process of political education through our community political education, which is aimed at enabling them make informed decisions during the 2019 elections.”

Also speaking, PDP governorship candidate and Member House of Representative in Nasarawa State, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, lauded the initiative describing it as innovative and very creative.

“’We would like to commend the focus of this initiative, targeting at the larger population, mobilising them to participate in democratic process which is what is lacking.

“If the Nigerian people will buy in today’s initiative, it will go a long way to determine how we can choose the leaders of our choice through the power of balloting.”

Speaking further he said this is the kind of initiative that we need at this time, to encourage Nigerians to participate in democratic process. He added that it is only through participation that we can be able to determine who becomes what in the country.

He encouraged PVC-Naija to be focused and ensure that their coverage goes beyond Lagos and cover the entire country.

Ombugadu also stated that the people of Nasarawa state were disenchanted in the incumbent government led by Governor Al-makura, and were ready to work with the party of their origin, the PDP.