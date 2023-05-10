From George Onyejiuwa ,Owerri

The Convener of Hope Vanguard and Consultant to Imo State Government on Daily Ticket International, Prince Jeff Ukachukwu, says that plans are under way for the provision of Insurance cover for operators of Imo commercial Bus Drivers , Commercial Tricycle operators and Tipper Drivers as a way of making their lives better.

Speaking in Owerri , Imo capital during an enlightenment program, Ukachukwu explained that the insurance program is an innovation targeted at meeting the welfare: health insurance, shelter and financial needs of Imo commercial bus drivers who he said pay daily ticket to government.

Ukachukwu stressed that Hope Vanguard and Daily Ticket International are partnering with Heirs Insurance, United Bank of Africa (UBA), CreditReeds RMCSL to package a program for these targeted drivers to advance better living by paying #2000 and #3000 yearly, hinting that the program will be sustained as it was not politically engineered but private sector driven and it is solely sponsored by Hope Vanguard and Daily Ticket International Limited .

Ukachukwu further disclosed that beneficiaries for the first phase are Tricycle, Imo City Transport and Tipper operators.

” As part of our social corporate responsibility, we are seeing that there are insurance benefits for these people that are paying daily ticket to government while doing the same business. We do not want a situation where a bus driver cannot afford proper healthcare, have house of his own, buy a new bus. So, DTI in its effort to give meaning to these people is bringing in UBA, Heirs Insurance and CreditReeds to package a program for them. The Insurance Scheme captures Health Management Insurance, Life General Insurance and Acquisition of Keke or Bus”.