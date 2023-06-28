By Henry Uche

The Telecommunications and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG), a coalition of industry stakeholders dedicated to advancing sustainability in the technology and telecommunications sector, is set to explore the offerings from the upcoming Internet of Things (IoT) West Africa Conference and Exhibition 2023.

Slated for July 4th to 6th, at Landmark Center, Lagos, with the theme, “The Future is Connected” the session serves as a vital platform for industry leaders, innovators, and experts to gather and explore the transformative potential of the Internet of Things (IoT).

More so it provides opportunity to discover game-changing technologies, dazzling innovations, and best practices, allowing attendees to stay at the forefront of IoT advancements.

As sustainability continues to gain importance in the technology and telecommunications sectors, the TTSWG’s presence at the conference underscores its commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

The working group comprising influential stakeholders from different sectors has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices, environmental responsibility, and social impact within the telecommunications and technology domains.

“As a sustainability advocacy group, we recognise the power of collaborations in driving positive change. Our presence at the IoT Conference highlights the importance of fostering partnerships for a sustainable future.

“At the event, we will demonstrate how technology and collaborative initiatives can pave the way for a greener and more connected world,” said Bekeme Olowola, Lead Consultant, TTSWG Secretariat.

The IoT event provides an ample platform to meet thought leaders in the industry, government officials, visionaries, entrepreneurs, researchers, and other key stakeholders, as well as discover the most advanced cyber and IoT solutions for digitally transforming your business.

As a booster of West African technological ecosystem, it is going to be held under the leadership of big tech companies including IoT Africa Networks-Sigfox Operator, Tranter IT, UnoTelos, Vertiv, Zoracom, Arravo, Ritesim.com, among others.

With a membership that boasts prominent industry leaders including 9Mobile, Airtel, HP, MTN, SystemSpecs, Quomodo Systems Ltd, IHS Towers and others, TTSWG continues to prioritise fostering collaborations and partnerships to ensure sustainability within the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.