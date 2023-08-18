From Sola Ojo,

A coalition of Kaduna Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders on Friday called on President Bola Tinubu to consider Barrister Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar (Mairago) for the position of Minister of Environment and Ecological Management reserved for Kaduna State.

The development followed the alleged voluntary withdrawal of Nasir El-Rufai who was initially nominated by Mr. President but was technically rejected by the Senate citing security reasons.

The Group in a statement by its Chairman, Malam Aliyu Sani also appalled to the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani to support Mairago in the interest of peace, unity, and progress of the State and the Country as a whole.

To this group, Mairago’s wealth of Knowledge and experience as a legal practitioner, a lecturer, an economist, a manager, and an administrator has prepared him for the Ministerial job.

The statement read in part, “we are fortunate to have Barr Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar Mairago in Kaduna. He is phenomenal, charismatic, a dedicated loyal party member, and an exceptionally hard-working individual.

“His contributions are numerous with positive impact in all ramifications which have resulted in the success of APC in Kaduna during the 2023 elections.

“It can boldly be inferred that the foundation upon which the present government of Kaduna State rest on the shoulders of critical stakeholders like Yusuf Hamisu Mairago.

“It is on the strength of the above that Kaduna Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders put their voices in unison, clamouring for Yusuf Hamisu Mairago.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to immediately grant the wishes of the people of Kaduna State and appoint Barr. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar Mairago to fill in the reserved slot for Minister of Environment and Ecological Management from Kaduna State”.