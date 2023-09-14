By Ndidiamaka Ede

A pro-democracy group, Peace and Good Governance Advocates, PEGGA has taken Rep Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Constituency of Plateau State to task over what it alleged as his divisive comments on the crisis on the plateau asking him to join hands with all other stakeholders to push the state forward.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s assertions against Governor Caleb Mutfwang and claims of lopsided killings in his constituency, the group in the statement issued by its national coordinator, Mani Imman urged the lawmaker to put politics aside and join all other stakeholders in the state to work for the peace of the state.

The group particularly noted that his assertions came a day after First Lady Remi Tinubu visited the state when she put aside political considerations to join hands with the Plateau State government in addressing the needs of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in the state.

“We find the claims of our lawmaker, Rep Yusuf Gagdi that the governor is isolationist because he did not visit him or invite him to meet with him as provocative and unbecoming.

“It is unfortunate that at a time that genuine statesmen from across the divide are putting heads together to address the crisis on the Plateau that our lawmaker, Rep Yusuf Gagdi would go on national television to fan embers of disunity as unbecoming of his status.

“We want to address Rep Gagdi that politics is over, voters have made their choices and he has to live with the decision of the electorate. Every leader on the plateau should focus on building bridges and not on dividing us as the assertions made by Gagdi seem to portray.

“If the governor did not visit him or call on him while in Abuja, it does not warrant the claim of the governor being isolationist. Indeed, we call on the lawmaker to also on his part make efforts to reach out to the governor for him to have a fairer assessment of the situation on the Plateau instead of him purveying his biased views from comments he hears in Abuja by telephone.”

“It is regrettable that just hours after the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu left the state after her peace building and philanthropic trip that Rep Gagdi went on television to try and undo her mission.”