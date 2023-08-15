The Akoko Development Group (ADG) has asked Minister-Designate, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to surpass his past achievements in office.

The group said the legislative performance of Tunji-Ojo in the 10th House of Representatives was unprecedented, while expressing the confidence in the ability of the Minister-Designate to add value to President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Tunji-Ojo was among the over 40 ministerial nominees confirmed by the National Assembly recently.

In a statement by the President of ADG, Mr. Akin Adaramola, a former Head of Service and two-time Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Ondo State, the group said the people of Akoko have been celebrating Tunji-Ojo’s appointment because of his service-oriented disposition.

The group also called on the minister-designate to bring to bare his immense capacity, experience and innovative ideas which he demonstrated as a private sector player and the representative of Akoko Northeast/Akoko Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State..

The statement said: ”The ADG is very happy to note that in your first term in the House of Representatives, where you represented Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, you performed excellently well to the admiration of your people. This is why you were reelected for a second term in office. Your performance was unprecedented in the history of Akoko”.

“You used your position to bring a lot of infrastructural development to the area. This was apart from the several empowerment programmes you carried out to uplift the people in your constituency.”

The group said it had no doubt in the ability of Tunji-Ojo to hit the ground running after inauguration and earn the admiration of Nigerians.

It said Tunji-Ojo tenure as minister would make Akokoland and Ondo State in general proud.