From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An advocacy group, National Democratic Vanguard, has congratulated the Imo State Governor elect, Dr Peter Mbah and his deputy, Ifeanyi Osai on their victory at the polls and has charged them to pursue the course of good governance.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr John Ayogu Chukwuemeka, the group affirmed that their emergence as winner of the governorship election is a testament to the decades long struggle for the holistic development of Enugu state.

The group noted that their victory is a collective one as it demonstrates the people’s commitment to entrench the tenets of democracy in the state with the hope of securing the dividends of good governance.

The good people of Enugu state made a strong statement in March 2023 and by their votes, they showed their appreciation of your invaluable contributions to the emancipation of our people through the creation of the State.

“It is evident that your emergence as Executive Governor of the state is not just your personal victory but another victory for the entire state irrespective of their political affiliations.

While congratulating them, the statement also charged them on exemplifying the principles of good governance as he resumes stating in part the challenges the state is currently experiencing.

The group added that “the victory of Chief Mba remains a testimony and conviction of overwhelming confidence reposed on him by Enugu people.

” We appeal to the incoming government to priotize its programme on the provisions of water and other social amenities available for Enugu people inline with the manifesto of the party.

The group further said as a technocrat, the people of the state are expecting to witness massive transformation and economic empowerment of youth as a solution to youth restiveness in the South East and Nigeria as a whole.

It equally charged the incoming governor to bring his experience as Chairman of Pinnacle Oil to bear on his administration of the state.

Meanwhile, the has appealed to those who lost the election to put that behind them and rally round the governor to enable him bring the dividends of democracy to the state.