From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Mid-Westerners, a political pressure group operating in Delta and Edo states, on Thursday advised the governor-elect for Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to stick to the standard his predecessor, outgoing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has set for the state.

The group urged Oborevwori to take his M.O.R.E. agenda as his covenant with the people of Delta State as from May 29, 2023 when he would be sworn-in.

Chairman of the group, Iwemdi Nwaham who was flanked by the vice, Prof. David Ejenobo; secretary, Fidelis Chimokwu; and member, Kenneth Okwuenu, praised Okowa for setting a very high standard of performance in terms of project delivery.

Reading a text of a press conference, Prof. Ejenobo urged the in-coming governor to sustain the development in the state civil service, road infrastructure and human capital development.

He advocated that the retirement age of all civil servants in the state should be put at 65 “in conformity with what the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done at the federal level. Since the Federal Government has officially put the retirement age of teachers at 65, we encourage our in-coming governor to extend this to all civil servants in the state.”

Ejenobo, who stressed the importance of roads, urged Oborevwori to concentrate on building more roads in rural areas to open up the areas for easier evacuation of farm produce.

He further recommended that Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E agenda would place priority on the development of the abundant human resources in the state.

“May 29, 2023 will mark a watershed in the political trajectory of Delta State. It will mark the end of one administration and the beginning of another. We wish Delta State the best as we move on in democratic stability.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has laid a very solid foundation for the provision of the dividends of democracy in Delta State. May we continue to build on that worthy foundation for the prosperity and progress of our dear state,” he added.