From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Annang Union, a socio-political cum cultural organisation in Annang Land, Akwa Ibom, has risen in full support of Senator Godswill Akpabio’s aspiration to lead the Senate.

The group, in a communique made available to Daily Sun, said its position was based on the development attribute of the former senate minority leader and the transformation he brought to Akwa Ibom during his tenure as governor.

The union in the communique signed by 16 members, including Nsikak Affia, president; Uduak Isobara, deputy president and Emmanuel Etuk, secretary said: “Our support for Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President is based on his pedigree, antecedents and record breaking achievements in law practice, leadership, governance, pragmatism and philanthropy.

“We state here, without any fear of contradiction that, with Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President, Nigeria and or Nigerians are in for a new deal in terms of quality lawmaking that would herald an era of peace, security, unity, massive development and growth of our country. As a former Minority Leader of the Senate, we are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of no mean repute, go-getter, mobiliser, visionary, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage and has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make useful laws and provide the enabling environment for the present government to deliver on its mandate,” the communique read in part.

The group said they had watched with great concern the goings-on in the polity, particularly, in their Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, at large and that they were worried that “we, the Annangs, have either by act of omission or commission, relegated ourselves to the background and in the process, unwittingly mortgaged our identity, beliefs and uniqueness of the Annang man.”