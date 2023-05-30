From Joe Effiong, Uyo

With the inauguration of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th president, and attention now shifted to the 10th National Assembly issues, the Annang Union, a foremost socio-political cum cultural organisation in Annang Land, Akwa Ibom, has risen in full support of Senator Godswill Akpabio Senate Presidency.

The body, in a communique dated Monday, May 29, 2023, but made available to Daily Sun on Tuesday, said its position was based on the development attribute of the former minority leader in the Senate and the transformation he brought to Akwa Ibom during his tenure as governor.

“Our support for Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President is based on his pedigree, antecedents and record breaking achievements in law practice, leadership, governance, pragmatism and philanthropy.

“We state here, without any fear of contradiction that, with Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President, Nigeria and or Nigerians are in for a new deal in terms of quality lawmaking that would herald an era of peace, security, unity, massive development and growth of our country.

“As a former Minority Leader of the Senate, we are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio will come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of no mean repute, go-gother, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage and has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make useful laws and provide the enabling environment for the present government to deliver on its mandate,” the communique read in part.

In the communique which was signed by 16 members including Engr Nsikak Affia, president; Hon Uduak Isobara, deputy president and Adaha Emmanuel Etuk, secretary,

the Union said they had watched with great concern the goings-on in the polity, particularly, in their Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, at large and that they were worried that “we, the Annangs, have either by act of omission or commission, relegated ourselves to the background and in the process, unwittingly mortgaged our identity, beliefs and uniqueness of the Annang man.”

“We have observed with pity, the glaring and growing hatred, mudslinging, backstabbing, insult and calculated, attempts by some selfish, unpatriotic and ungrateful lots within our Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, to malign and pull down a 7- Star General, progressive-minded, resulted-oriented and uncommon performer, Senator Godswill Akpabio, simply because he is from Annang.

We equally identify with Senator Godswill Akpabio in his quest to become the next Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and appreciate well-meaning Nigerians across ethnic and political divides, who have seen the need to put a square peg in a square hole,” the group said.

They President, Asiwagu Ahmed Tinubu on his electoral victory and swearing in as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for his foresightness, vision, ruggedness and resilience in supporting their son, Akpabio, for the Senate President’s seat.

“We also appreciate the Vice President, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and majority of the members of the 10th Senate, for standing firm for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers.

“We call on all Nigerians, from all walks of life, living in the country and in the Diaspora to shun ethnic, religious and or any parochial sentiments and support the present administration of Tinubu with Akpabio as Senate President.”

The Annang Unionpledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the present administration of Tinubu and Akpabio, even as they prayed God to continue to direct, strengthen, guide and protect them to steer the ship of leadership and give Nigeria the right of place in the comity of nations.

The group listed mission to include: bringing Annang sons and daughters together and chart the course of development, identify with their fellow brothers and sisters worldwide in all circumstances; project, protect and support them in their endeavors, launch a campaign of re-orientation and let the Annang child know that, indeed, “Ke Agwo Annang Ade Agwo Uko” and give them a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves.