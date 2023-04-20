From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pro-Nigeria group under the auspices of the Natives has raised security alarm, urging security agencies to step up vigilance ahead of May 29 scheduled date for the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group claimed that the security threat is coming from political saboteurs reminiscent of June 12, 1993, roaming the nation in search of collaborators to truncate 24 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country.

While acknowledging that security agencies, especially the Department of State Service (DSS), the military and the Nigerian Police deserved global applause for performing optimally before, during and after the just concluded general elections, the group commended their resilience.

In a statement signed by the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Smart Edwards, specifically thanked the security agencies for exposing plot by some opposition elements for an interim national government recently.

Edwards also commended them for their commitments toward sustaining democracy in Nigeria, noting that the DSS acted swiftly to promptly alert and urgently inform the public of the capricious tendencies of desperate feudal political oligarchies, using unsuspecting youths to rubbish all institutions of government and denigrate them to promote anarchy and acts of discountenance in the country.

“We, the Natives, are also using this medium to urge the Nigerian security apparatus to step up their games against the saboteurs as the nation prepares for the historic inauguration of the 16th President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We must at this juncture openly commend profusely the swift response of the DSS under their Director General, the Defense Headquarters, and the entire Intelligence community for their professionalism and commitment to their democratic obligation by alerting, and distancing the establishment from any complicity and readiness to frustrate any mischievous effort to truncate our much-cherished democracy.

“You may wish to know that pathetic political jobbers parading the nation appealing for interim government because of their conspiracy theories and illusions on the outcome of the just concluded elections have attracted shame for themselves and their co-travellers by the dignity of our gatekeepers, a worthy armed forces,” the Natives noted in the statement.

Explaining the antics of the saboteurs, the Supreme Leader who also emphasised that Nigerian military and the intelligence community deserve global applause, said: “These saboteurs by their open and sinister moves have been bungled and busted by the vigilance and verity of the Department of State Security.

“So for taking a professional stand and democratic position in the face of intending political catastrophe, protecting our constitution, and non-interference in the statutory roles of the electoral body, our military and intelligence community deserves global applause.

“Towards this end, the Natives of Nigeria encourage the military and the intelligence community to remain ever-committed to civilian rule and sustain their character as professionals and defenders of our sovereignty.

“We acknowledge your quest for more sophistication, better welfare, training, citizen support, and reinvigoration of our military architecture to serve the nation better and thereby sustain our formidable military might in the Region while achieving national unity and cohesion.

“The renewed hope mandate certainly assures us of determination to invest in our security as a critical sector and this will no doubt revamp the glory of our gallant forces with renewed successes as giants of Africa and defenders of democracy,” the group noted.