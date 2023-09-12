We are working on a face-lift- Bayelsa govt

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party( PDP) Alliance for Democracy (PAS)has raised the alarm over the lack of classrooms in the Ogobiri community in Sagbama, the Local Government Area of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The convener of the group, Mr Ekiye Akposeye, said that the development had compelled students to resort to the use of market squares as their classrooms.

The Sagbama leader in a statement on Tuesday said the situation is unacceptable in a state like Bayelsa.

“It is quite honestly, worrying that in 2023 students would have to attend classes in a market square at Ogobiri community.

“Even beyond politics, this is bad. As a PDP supporter, this is not good for the optics. Sagbama has been, for years, one of the strong bases of our party. The news of the unfortunate happenings at Ogobiri is not a good show of our party’s value system,” he said.

Akposeye who disclosed that Governor Douye Diri has been briefed about the development and the implication for campaigns for re-election said urgent steps should be taken to salvage the situation. “I am told the governor is freshly aware of the fact that children are being taught in the market square at Ogobiri as there are no classes and has directed the Hon. Commissioner for Education who is to arrive there on the 12th of September.

“The common thought is for the APC and its governorship candidate not to be aware of the incidence at Ogobiri hence the hasty dispatch of the education commissioner, but sadly, the Ogobiri incidence has been common knowledge for months and it is not something to politicize.

“The approach is simple and classical: build classroom blocks at Ogobiri and take our children off the streets and markets.”

In a swift reaction to the trending pictures of the dilapidated classrooms, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah was in the community for an on-the-spot assessment.

He assured the people that the Douye Diri administration would not allow any Bayelsa child to suffer.

“Very early this morning, accompanied by the Governor’s Special Representative of Sagbama LGA, Hon. Tamunobere Oguoh and the immediate past Vice Chairman of Sagbama LGA, Hon Emmanuel Okosikeme, I visited the dilapidated Mein Grammar School, at Ogobiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“The inspection visit is aimed at revamping and renovating the entire building to give a facelift to the facility. The prosperity government of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is committed to the development of the Educational sector and as his foot soldiers we are committed to driving the vision, “he said.