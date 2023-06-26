A group, the Voice of the Voiceless, stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Monday morning demanding the arrest of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Matawalle served as Governor between 2019 and 2023.

The group led by its Chairman, Nasiru Ismaila Doka, urged the EFCC to re-open its earlier investigation into Matawalle’s tenure which could not be concluded because of the constitutional immunity clause protecting the Governor then.

In a protest letter it submitted to the EFCC, the group said that, “We the voice of the voiceless call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

“This call comes amid growing concerns about corruption in Nigeria and the need for accountability in public offices.

“During his tenure, there were allegations of mismanagement of public funds and resources.

“Recall that on the 18th May 2023, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission through its Director, Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah Nwajah, said that Matawalle is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

“According to the EFCC, the money which was sourced as a loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the Governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The Commission’s investigations revealed that more than 100 companies received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

“Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the Commission made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the Governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States Dollars.

“They confirmed that they did not render any services to Zamafara State but were allegedly directed to convert the monies paid to them into United States Dollars and returned to the Governor through some of his commissioners, notably the commissioners in charge of Finance and Local Government Affairs.

“The call for investigation into the alleged mismanagement of public funds by Bello Mohammed Matawale has been growing in recent weeks. “The people of Zamfara State have expressed their concern over the lack of development in the state and the need for accountability in public offices.

“We urge The EFCC to investigate the matter and bring those responsible for the mismanagement of public funds to justice.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others who may be considering engaging in corrupt practices in public office.

“The mismanagement of public funds has far-reaching effects on the people and the State as a whole.

“It leads to lack of development, loss of revenue, and decrease in the quality of life for the people.”