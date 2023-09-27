By Henry Umahi

A pan-Nigerian organisation, Salvation and Service Group (SaSG), has urged Mr Caleb Mutfwang to start to deliver dividends of democracy to the electorates without delay since the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed him as the duly elected governor of the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Sunday had, last Friday, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

Yiltwatda and the APC had approached the tribunal to disqualify Mutfwang and declare him the winner of the election, claiming that Mutwang was not validly nominated by the PDP to stand for election as his party lacked the structure to do so.

However, delivering the judgment, the tribunal held that Yiltwatda and the APC failed to prove their case. The tribunal ruled: “No matter how dissatisfied another party feels on the conduct of another party’s primaries, it must keep mum as it is not a member of that party. Such a person(party) therefore, lacks the locus standi to challenge such a congress or primary election.”

A press release in Lagos issued by the group’s national coordinator, Mr Jasper S. Orochi, urged the governor to hold the bull by the horns and confront the challenges facing the beautiful state. It also asked him to be magnanimous in victory as the father of the state.

The statement reads: “We are glad that the tension that engulfed the state has disappeared or considerably reduced because of the judgment of the governorship election tribunal. We are, therefore, calling on Gov. Caleb Mutftwang to assume the responsibility of governance with full force without further delay. To whom much is given much is expected. There are many challenges facing Plateau State and the people expect him to deliver on his campaign promises.

“We understand the enormity of the task ahead but we believe that he is equal to the task of building a virile and progressive state where people will be happy and proud of their state.

“We are also calling on those the tribunal’s judgment did not favour or those working against the Mutftwang administration, especially from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheathe their sword and work with him for the good of the state. The losers should surrender to the wish of the good people of Plateau State who overwhelmingly voted for the governor of their choice.

“The people of Plateau cannot afford to be divided at this critical time. All hands must be on deck and Gov. Mutftwang must push the envelope to get the people out of the problems that have bedeviled the state.

“We want to commend the efforts of the governor even when he was being distracted by the tribunal and other matters. That is a mark of real leadership.

“We want to use this opportunity to preach and promote peace, unity and tolerance because Plateau people are one irrespective of diversity in terms of religion or whatever. Plateau should be an example to others within our diverse society and be beacon of hope and understanding to other states.”

The group tasked the Mutftwang administration to work with security agencies to ensure that insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum in the state.