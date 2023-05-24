• It’s blackmail, lies, ex-governor replies

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

An anti-corruption group, under the auspices of the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), has called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to look into allegations of financial misconduct and money laundering of N700 billion by Godswill Akpabio.

NACAT Executive Director, Samson Tega, and Operational Manager, Stanley Ugagbe, made the appeal in a statement that also cited an audit report of the Akwa Ibom State government account for the period of 2011 to 2015.

The group said it embarked on a comprehensive investigations of the Akwa Ibom State government account between 2011 and 2015 and discovered financial infractions and irregularities ranging from circumvention of procurement processes, suspicious payments of monies, possible money laundering, to award of contracts to non-existent Shell companies.

“These financial manipulations have cost the good people of Akwa Ibom State, money amounting to over N700 billion, under the watch of the senator.

“Barely months after leaving office, EFCC was quick to pounce on him over allegations bordering on wanton looting of Akwa lbom State treasury to the tune of over N100 billion.

“While the investigations and prosecution are still on, the civil society has not rested on its oars in its bid to ensure corruption is nipped in the bud and that every penny of Akwa lbom tax payers money are properly accounted for.

“It is on this note that the coalition of civil societies, led by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking, and NACAT embarked on an comprehensive investigations of the Akwa Ibom State government account between 2011 and 2015,” the group said in the statement.

The group, therefore, said making Akpabio a Senate president would be a reward for monumental corruption orchestrated in Akwa lbom and Ministry of Niger Delta/Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The questions begging for answers are: How will the All Progressives Congress (APC) accuse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of wasting 16 years of our nationhood and still reward a PDP-man in Akpabio, who’s part of the destruction of Nigeria and only joined APC six years ago? It is akin to give a PDP member the number three position in the land and saying APC lied against PDP destroying Nigeria.

“Akpabio as governor looted over N1 trillion of Akwa lbom State treasury and over N200 billion NDDC funds as a minister.

“How will Akpabio be allowed to preside over the same Senate when he accused the entire senators as being behind the corruption in NDDC during the NDDC probe?

“Giving Akpabio Senate president mandate is to whittle down the fight against corruption as he will enact laws that will weaken the EFCC and ICPC since he has cases with them.”

But spokesperson of Akpabio, Jackson Udom, in a phone conversation with Daily Sun, described the allegations as blackmail and lies geared towards truncating Akpabio’s chances of becoming the Senate president.

“Investigation is not conviction. Every public officer could be investigated after leaving office and that is the right thing to do. Akpabio left office eight years ago after a meritorious service to Akwa Ibom State and his legacies and performance as the state governor from 2007 to 2015, are still visible in all nook and crannies of the state.

“The question then is, why this letter to the EFCC now? Why all these blackmail and lies now? The answer is not far-fetched. Akpabio wants to be Senate president, he remains the candidate to beat and he must be brought down at all costs by those who can’t match his acceptance by his colleagues. His colleagues in the Stability Group are working round the clock to make him the president of the 10th Senate, through the support of their colleagues across party lines. Their major concern is to give stability to the president-elect’s administration when it comes on stream on May 29, 2023,” he said.