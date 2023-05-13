From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A human rights organization, Centre for Public Accountability has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to go ahead with the appointment of new Auditor General of the Federation.

The group in a petition addressed to the President and signed by its spokesperson,Mr Ayo Ologun alleged that the process of appointing the new Auditor General was frought with anomalies.

In the letter which was also forwarded to the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Attorney General of the Federation, the rights group enjoined President Buhari to review the appointment process.

The group alleged that the Federal Civil Service Commission jettisoned the recommendations of the ICPC, after it conducted screening for the first five Directors selected for the position.

The petition reads in part “The current recruitment process for the office of Auditor General of the Federal be put to a hold. The commission should with immediate effective give reasons names of directors were sent to ICPC for screening and recommendations were not followed before another letter with new names were sent to ICPC upon which the current ‘illegal’ recruitment exercise is being conducted.

“The commission should begin immediate investigation into the entire ‘illegal’ recruitment process and sanctions be apportioned to appropriate officials where necessary.

“The commission should adopt the first response letter by ICPC referenced ICPC/OPS/GBP/AuGF/TJ/564, since there is no document stating the reasons the first candidate recommended and all Directors in the letter wasn’t a part of the ‘illegal’ recruitment process,” it added.