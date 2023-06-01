From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Obolo Youth Coalition (OYC) said it has resolved to lift the six-day ban on oil companies operating within its traditional homeland domiciled in Akwa Ibom State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the group, Mkpon Ijonama, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ijonama noted that the affected companies are now free to continue in their lawful businesses following a series of dialogues reached during the six days suspension.

He said: “Recall the youths of Obolo had shut down operations of oil companies over some disagreement and provocations arising from an intent of the outgone Akwa Ibom Governor Emmanuel Udom administration to create a new map for the state.

“The intent was against the Obolo people in Akwa Ibom State as it was targeted at forcefully coveting and unconstitutionally grabbing the Obolo ancestral lands annexing same to other local governments areas in Akwa Ibom State.”

The youth leader, however, assured residents and cooperate groups operating in the area of a peaceful co-existence adding that the recent misunderstanding was an unfortunate situation orchestrated by some mischief-makers who were seeking selfish gains.

He continued: “We applaud positive intervention by well-meaning statesmen and groups with reference to the prospect of the new government.

“We are, indeed, convinced that there won’t be a further reason for rancour between Obolo people and her Akwa-Ibom neighbours moving forward.”

The group also rejected an imposed ‘ethnic militia’ parading as a marine surveillance group and called for its immediate disbandment in the interest of peace.

“A self-acclaimed surveillance group set up in the guise of local security had launched serial attacks via air, land and waterways against peaceful Obolo communities accusing them of sea piracy.

“OYC is urging the new administration to disband this militia group as its activities had remained detrimental to peace in Obolo communities of Akwa Ibom State.”