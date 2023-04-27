From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Jattu-Uzairue Development Committee in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, described too hasty, the petition allegedly written by the people of Iyora-Uzairue as regards the naming of the dam in the community after Jattu-Uzairue

Alhaji Abdul Baba Saliu

Chairman, Jattu Development Committee, expressed his resentment on behalf of the association in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He said the petition to the federal government by some members of the community was uncalled for, noting that they should have brought it up before the traditional ruler who has the ability to resolve such issue.

“We, the members of Jattu-Uzairue Development Committee in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State are deeply worried by the recent statement by the people of Iyora-Uzairue as regards the naming of the dam in the community after Jattu-Uzairue.

“We wish to state that the petition by some members of the community to the Federal Government to kick against the naming of the landmark project is unwarranted as the traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, the Ogieneni of Uzairue is capable of resolving the issue as the dam is situated in his domain.

“Iyora is one of the 21 towns and villages that make up Uzairue Kingdom with Jattu as the traditional headquarters.

” The paramount traditional ruler is the Ogieneni of all Uzairue people and not the Ogieneni of Jattu.

“Uzairue people are one people under the leadership of the Ogieneni.

“As the royal father who cherishes the unity and progress of Uzairue people, he is father of all and holds the community very dear.

“He is ever ready to firmly and fairly address whatever problem may arise within the kingdom.

“We are of the opinion that the first place of complain by the people of Iyora ought to have been the palace of the Ogieneni who, we are sure, would have been able to amicably resolve the controversy”,Saliu said .

Saliu said they are therefore taken aback by the petition to the federal government which was in haste.

He said the association observes that it was in the spirit of magnanimity that the Ogieneni of Uzairue suggested that the project, which was facilitated by a retired Federal Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Alhaja Nana Fatima Mede nee Baba Saliu, a daughter of Jattu-Uzairue, should be taken to Iyora and Aya-Oghena.

He added that they want to also state that it is not true to say that Jattu has no suitable river as the petitioners claimed.

He opined that Jattu has several rivers and the dam which was originally approved for Jattu and so, named was moved to Iyora and Aya-Oghena based on the suggestion of His Royal Majesty who is very keen about the even development of the whole of Uzairue community.

He said they would however like to note that the proposed dam by the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORDA) on Ogio River cuts across the two neighbouring Uzairue Communities of Iyora and Ayaoghena.

He said It is on record that the communities were offered compensation by the federal government.

He said the dam, when completed will no doubt, be of great benefits to the whole of Uzairue and beyond as it will go a long way in solving the water needs of the people both for drinking and irrigation purposes.

He said they are therefore making a passionate appeal for calm as Jattu Development Committee and other well meaning Uzairue sons and daughters are on top of the situation with a view to amicably resolving it.

He said the association notes that several notable projects like St Angela Girls’ Grammar School, Notre Dame Hospital both situated in Jattu and Afashio land, NTA Uzairue which is situated exclusively in Jattu and Edo State University, Uzairue which is cited at Iyamho, Elele and Ayua are both named after the community and not the villages and towns where they operate from.

He said against the backdrop of that precedent, the members of Development Committee

hereby propose that the dam should be named after the whole community instead of either Iyora or/and Aya-Oghena where the project is situated.

He said It is their humble suggestion that the project should henceforth be known as Uzairue Dam.