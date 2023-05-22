From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the arbitrary imposition of estimated billing on energy consumers in Ogwuashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Beacon Club has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to resolve the issue or face legal action.

The club which is a non-governmental organisation, wants the distribution company to immediately commence the installation of pre-paid meters.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter, on behalf of the club, by Henry Tobechukwu Ogidi of the Law Office of HT Ogidi.

The club threatened that if BEDC failed to address the issues at the expiration of the ultimatum, it would seek an order from the court, declaring the imposition of the estimated electricity bill on consumers in the community as null and void.

It stated that an order compelling BEDC to compute and refund all over charges of electricity bills collected from consumers and provide and install pre-paid meters in the community would be sought.

Moreover, the club vowed to perpetually restrain BEDC from disconnecting consumers in Ogwuashi-Uku for non-payment of electricity bills until the provision of pre-paid meters, through court injunction.

It said general damages of N5 billion would also be sought in the suit, should the electricity company fail to comply with the pre-action notice

Our correspondent learnt that the ultimatum is coming as electricity consumers in the ancient community are expressing dissatisfaction with the abysmal supply of electricity.

Most residents faulted the midnight power supply between 2 am and 5 am by BEDC virtually every day even as they have stopped a total of six hours of daily supply.

They claimed that a situation where it has become difficult to see light in the morning hour hours in the area does not augur well for residents.

“Of what use will they give us light at midnight? Even now the weather is cold. When people need light most, BEDC will not give us.

“Several parts of the community don’t have transformers. Bills are outrageous. We demand that the company improves on its operations,” Mr Azuka Onyeka, a retired civil servant laments.