From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has invited the president, World Bank Group in Washington DC, Ajay Banga, for an on-site tour of schools in Edo State.

The group, in a statement, by its Country Director, John Mayaki, made available to reporters in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the tour will enable the World Bank President can have first-hand knowledge of the state or schools in Edo State.

It stated that this is necessary to evaluate claims that the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme is working and yielding positive results in Edo state.

The group noted that “While EdoBEST has received praise from the World Bank and other global institutions, it is imperative to critically assess its impact, especially regarding infrastructure and resource allocation.

“Adequate classrooms, chairs, and tables are indispensable for effective education delivery, and unfortunately, these necessities are lacking in many schools across Edo State.

“Moreover, it is vital to address the significant disparity between urban and rural areas when implementing educational reforms. Focusing solely on urban centres while neglecting rural areas undermines the goal of providing equal opportunities for all students.

“To accurately evaluate the success of EdoBEST, it is essential to consider its impact across the entire state, rather than basing judgments solely on the achievements of a single school in Benin City.

“While there have been positive outcomes in terms of improved learning results and adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial to ensure the long-term sustainability and scalability of the program.

“Gathering real-time data and implementing systemic solutions are commendable, but it is equally important to guarantee that interventions can effectively scale up to benefit a wider population.”