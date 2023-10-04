From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A group under the aegis of the Ground Game for Hope (GGH) has insisted that the Imo Charter of Equity will enthrone peace in Imo State if embraced by all the zones in the State.

Leader of the group Chief Jerry Chukwueke, who disclosed this on Monday during the grand finale of the Owerri North tour campaign for governor Hope Uzodinma, also added that it will tackle the present security challenges in the state.

According to Chukwueke, who was addressing members of his ward at Awaka in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, if Uzodinma is supported by other zones to return as governor, he would in turn ensure the next person to take over from him comes from Owerri in line with the agreement reached by the stakeholders in the state.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure we support this charter of equity, it will bring peace and development to our state, no zone will quarrel with each other again, already we have asked candidates of Owerri to allow those from Orlu contest,it will be there turn in 2027.

“Elders council, professionals, clergy, stakeholders have all agreed their would be zoning. It’s happening now in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi , now is the turn of Imo State,after Uzodinma, Owerri will take over.

We need peace and development in Imo State,our governor is already demonstrating peace with his choice of his deputy governorship candidate being a woman, Charter of Equity is poised at repositioning Imo.

“Owerri alone can not drag the governorship with 9 local governments,so it needed the partnership of the other zones . We have agreed only Owerri zone should contest in 2027 and the only man to drive the charter is Uzodinma because he has the commitment and capacity.

“To manage insecurity ,we would support him to win massively ,we would continue to fight insecurity, he is equal to the task ,the problem can not be solved overnight and that’s why the charter of equity is important as it is rotated among the zones.

“Let’s not also forget what he has done and attracted to Imo, the dredging of the Urashi river, Skillup Imo Project which 15,000 has graduated with start up kits,network of roads,education, hospitals, among others,” Chukwueke said.