From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

An Abuja based Non- Governmental Organization( NGO) , the Nigeria Good Governance Research Centre, has commended the House of Representatives for the move to address an ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The NGO, in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja on Friday, by its Executive Director Comrade Nowinta Igbotako said the lauded the efforts of the parliament, noting that it will bring succour to the people of the area.

The House had, on Thursday, adopted a motion by the member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency,

Ezechi Nnamdi, calling on the federal government to intervene in the ecological challenges in the area, so as to save the people.

Nowinta, who also commended Nnamdi for bringing the challenges confronting the people to the fore, said his efforts will go a long way in preventing the people in the affected communities in Delta State, from experiencing frightful ecological disasters like they did in 2022.

According to him, “It is absolutely commendable and soul lifting to know that the House of Representatives discussed the nagging issue of ecological disaster in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State, during it plenary sessions on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

“Such early response and intervention taken by the House of Representatives was a perfect way of mitigating against the annual flood disaster and erosion within the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in Delta State. This is so encouraging because the Seasonal Climate Prediction ( SCP), Annual Flood Outlook ( AFO) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NIMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NHSA) had forcasted early rainfall and possible flooding.

“Because of the damaging effect of the 2022 flooding that was experienced in Nigeria, which did not only result in several deaths, loss of properties and homes, but poverty and food insecurity, this decision reached at plenary is most commendable.

“In moving the timely motion on the house, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, member representing Ndokwa/ Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State, has not only shown his positive pragmatic leadership disposition to his people, but displayed the capacity needed to make the difference in legislative matters in the 10th National Assembly.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA), as well as the National Commission For Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons, should also adequately prepare for an effective response, as they were mentioned passionately in Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi’s submission.”