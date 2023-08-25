From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Badaru Support Group has hailed the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, former governor of Jigawa State as Minister of Defence.

The remark was made by Habibu Bulama Bizi, Convener of the group while interacting with Journalists in Bauchi, on Friday

Bizi described Badaru’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole considering his track record in public service.

“Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has, prior to his latest appointment as the Defence Minister, distinguished himself in many fronts in the service to the nation,” he said.

He said the Badaru Support group has been supporting him since he declared his interest to run for the presidency until he stepped down for Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress primary election.

“The 60-year-old Minister has come to deploy his people-oriented wealth of experience to bear in the service to humanity and nation building,” Bizi stated.

“The belief by some disgruntled elements in the political system that a Defence Minister ought to have received requisite military or paramilitary training is coming from those who did not understand the role of a Federal Minister.

“The insinuations that, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar did not have indepth military or para-military background is just a way of trying to discredit the holistic efforts of Mr. President in assembling a team of tested and trusted Nigerians as Ministers.

“Badaru, having excelled as a former Governor in terms of good leadership and good governance when he led Jigawa State for eight years Governor.

“His administration gave adequate security to the lives and properties of the people of Jigawa State. There are lots of testimonies to that.

“Today, as he ascends to the Office of Minister of Defence, he will replicate such a feat as witnessed in his administration p as the then Executive Governor of Jigawa State.”

The Convener of the group added that Badaru, having served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and former Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue has garnered wealth of experience to properly executive his tasking duties in the Defence Ministry as the helmsman.

He further said that as an alumnus of ABU, Zaria and NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, Badaru has the requisite knowledge to re-engineer the security architecture of the nation with his qualitative managerial acumen.

He expressed optimism that the killings witnessed during the People’s Democratic Party, PDP administration in Jigawa State drastically reduced when Badaru became the Governor of the State.

“The leadership prowess of the former Governor would be brought to bear in transforming the Ministry of Defence to an enviable height,” Bizi argued.

“All the doubting Thomases would live to witness adequate security in the nation under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Badaru.

“With the forthrightness and fore-sightedness of the business tycoon cum politician, Nigeria would soon record massive improvement in the area of security of lives and properties.

“Badaru, a tested and trusted leader, will ignite the nation with unprecedented development in the Defence Ministry.”

He expressed confidence that the new Defence Minister would never leave any stone unturned in the discharge of his duties, adding that his stewardship in power as a Governor was the reason why President Tinubu, in his wisdom handed over the Ministry of Defence under his watch.

Bizi believed Badaru would distinguish himself as he had done in most of the offices he had occupied in the past.

“The former member of the National Council on Privatisation is set to deploy his leadership momentum to face the Herculean task of securing a very populous nation Nigeria,” he said.

“One indelible mark about the new Minister of Defence is that he is both a goal-setter and a goal-getter. The citizens of Nigeria will sleep with their two eyes closed under Badaru’s watch as the Defence Minister”

Bizi added that as the current National President of Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Badaru has vast experience as a business guru of international repute which will drive his efforts.

“With his vast leadership experience, he would be able to supervise the Defence Ministry effectively,” he argued.

“As the Chief Policy Maker of the Ministry, Badaru would not relent in offering people-oriented policies in his new ministry.

“He is set to introduce policies and programmes that will reposition the security of the nation for accelerated growth and development of the nation.”

He assured that the developmental approach he deployed as Jigawa State Governor to maintain peace among the herders and farmers would be extended to his new ministry to uplift the nation’s security.

“As a chartered accountant and a financial expert, Badaru would deploy his robust financial management acumen for financial allocations and management for optimum output in the Ministry,” he said.

“Also, as the former Vice-president of the West African Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture, he will perform beyond the expectations of Nigerians.

“When Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso , former Kano State Governor was made Defence Minister, the opinion of the citizens was that he did not have security experience as former security officer, the same way they are saying now that Badaru did not have such experience.

“It was adjudged that Kwankwaso performed well,to the bewilderment of the then President Obasanjo.

“I strongly believe that Badaru will perform beyond expectations going by his wealth of experience as a versatile leader in this country.

“The opposition critics should be made to know that Defence Minister’s roles are more of supervisory and policy-making

*Badaru no doubt is going to set the pace for the first time in the ministry, where subsequent Defence Minister will follow as a leadership template.

“Badaru,a staunch member of the APC, had gone far and wide in resolving conflicts in the party which hitherto seems very difficult to solve”