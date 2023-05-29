From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Concerned Christian Youths has debunked speculation attributed to revered Dr Paul Enenche on social media on the inauguration of the incoming president.

It said the caption can be best described as false, malicious and misleading.

The group’s president, Kayode Enitan Caleb, in a statement released to journalists in Abuja, said it is a figment of the imagination of some mischievous elements who are desperate to cause misinformation and confusion.

Caleb said Dr Enenche never made such a statement that those who know the man of God and his antecedents can confirm that the captioned statement is incompatible with his nature and public comments and pronouncements.

“Yes, prayers were made in the church today against all forces of evil militating against our nation in this season, but no politician was addressed, either directly or indirectly. As a patriotic citizen, Dr Enenche has been consistently engaging his congregation in praying for the nation, even years before this current electioneering and transition season,” the statement read.

“It is therefore callous and devilish for some untutored rogues to attempt to distort the truth, misinform the public, cause confusion and smear the impeccable reputation of a man known for his unparalleled integrity.

“We would like to sound a note of warning to opera news to desist from peddling false news and quack journalism. They should pull down the fake, false, mischievous and malicious writeup immediately and make conscious efforts to be truthful and professional in their reportage henceforth.”