By Brown Chimezie

A group, the Ihiala Circle of Friends Club of Nigeria has congratulated their brothers, Hon. Paschal Agbodike for coming out victorious to represent Ihiala Federal Constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

The Club equally congratulated Hon. Golden Chukwebuka Iloh and Hon Barr Jude Ngobili, on their well deserved victories in the just concluded elections of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Ihiala 1 and 2 constituencies.

In a statement, Obi Ohazuronye, Chairman and Chief Chris Nnamdi Obi, Secretary, said: “Dear Honourables, on the occasion of your brilliant election to represent Ihiala LGA constituency, we the great Ihiala LGA Circle of Friends Club are particularly pleased to say congratulations to all of you on your successful win in the recently concluded elections.

“We are so happy for both of you. We know you are the perfect choices for these positions and you will work for the people of Ihiala LGA as a whole without fear or favour going by your antecedents.

“We also use this opportunity to appeal to both of you, to please find time and reconcile with other contestants who lost in the elections; we believe this act of sportsmanship will help you to work smoothly in your various positions.

In a similar vein, another member of the club, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze Amb Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche has joined his voice in congratulating the victorious lawmakers. Ezeneche urged them to put the interest of Ihiala people first by attracting development projects to Ihiala and Anambra State as a whole.