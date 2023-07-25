By Sunday Ani

A nongovernmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has condemned the recent attack on the properties and businesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, describing it as a grand plot to assassinate him.

The group alleged that the attack on Atiku was targeted at preventing him from reclaiming the mandate rightfully given to him by Nigerians.

A statement on Monday, July 24, by the FOWN’s Director-General, Mr. Bukky Adeniyi, noted that the attack on Atiku’s properties in Adamawa brings to the fore the fact that his good fortunes at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal was already sending jitters down the spines of President Bola Tinubu.

Adeniyi alleged that Tinubu’s covert moves to halt the wheel of justice having been exposed, speaks volumes of his resort to confrontation and assassination attempt on Atiku.

He said: “We, at the Face Of Waziri-Nigeria are not surprised by the turn of events, seeing that Atiku is inching closer to victory at the tribunal. The arson and clear assassination attempt on his life is the last cadre of the onslaught.

“A group of people claiming to be terrorists planned an attack on Atiku’s Yola, Adamawa residence, his American University of Nigeria, and other establishments in Adamawa State just yesterday (Sunday) night.

“As much as we thank God that one suspect, who confessed to having garnered 15 years experience in Boko Haram camp, a 29-year-old Jubrila Mohammed allegedly from Dambua, was arrested at night in front of Atiku’s residence gate and handed over to the police, his partners in crime, one Ardo (leader), Mahmoud, Kachala, and Alayi Liman, are still on the run.

“He also confessed that his mission was to bomb Lamido’s Palace Mosque, and the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

“We must state clearly that these simultaneous attacks on Atiku’s home, University, and other establishments of his in Yola, were all grand plots by the powers that be to distract him from reclaiming his mandate at the tribunal and court.”

The group described the attack as desperate moves to thwart justice, insisting that they must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

“How do you justify a simultaneous planned attacks of such magnitude on an individual, who is seen as the rightful winner of the presidential election, and whose petition is gathering momentum everywhere in the country?

“We, at the Face Of Waziri-Nigeria are seeing the hand of Esau, but hearing the voice of Jacob in this attack, and we shall expose every move by the government to cover up this satanic attack on Atiku Abubakar’s life.

“We are much aware that Atiku couldn’t sleep throughout last night due to the attack, and remember that Atiku was also attacked during the campaign in Borno, where many of his supporters were killed.

“There was a repeat of such incident in Adamawa State on Sunday very close to Borno axis. This calls for one to be on red alert. We will not take this lying low as a leopard they say, never changes its spots,” Adeniyi reiterated.