…says call for Ajaero arrest, prosecution ill-conceived

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A group, Nigeria Youth Alliance has condemned in strong terms comments credited to members of Arewa Youths Assembly against the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, alleging plans to scuttle the May 29th inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

National Coordinator of Nigeria Youth Alliance, Toheeb Adekunle, while reacting to the allegations in a statement, in Abuja, said the attention of his organisation has been drawn to a press conference addressed by Arewa Youths Assembly led by one Ali Muhammad.

He described as ill-conceived and diversionary, the call by the Arewa Assembly for the arrest and prosecution of the NLC President, while also condemning politicisation of the May Day celebration where the Arewa Youth alleged that only Peter Obi was invited to the Eagle Square to the exclusion of other candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Adekunle said he was also miffed by the allegation that Comrade Ajaero was working with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to actualise the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party and that Ajaero was using NLC to promote Biafran agenda among others allegations.

“We want to state that these allegations are cheap blackmail intended to divert the attention of the leadership of NLC from its obligation or mission to the people.

“We reiterated that NLC is a pan-Nigerian organisation not governed by primordial sentiments such as ethnicity or religion. Besides, Comrade Ajaero, has not employed any one since he resumed office as NLC President neither has he accepted a gift of an SUV bullet proof van from any one” Adekunle stated.

“Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen and a stickler for the separation and expression of powers of which the judiciary is one. In light of this, he does not believe in intimidation of Judges but nonetheless holds the view that corrupt Judges should be put in their place.

“Neither Ajaero nor NLC has any plan to scuttle the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu. Those who make the allegation forget that Ajaero was among the first leaders of thought to advise aggrieved parties to go to court.

“More amusing is the allegation that Mr. Peter Obi was invited to the commemoration of May Day to the exclusion of other presidential candidates. The records are there for all to see that all the candidates were invited. However, the right to honour the inviation resided with the invitees.

“It is childish and unreasonable for anyone to accuse Comrades Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja, of pursuing ethnic agenda at the Congress let alone IPOB.

“The conducts of Comrade Ajaero have been in the fine traditions of the past leaders of the Congress some of whom were even more fiery or combative. To therefore, label and profile him as an ethnicist is not only criminal but suggestive of fear of Ajaero in some quarters.

“However, those in mortal fear of Ajaero are the ones that constitute a threat to our national security for they are the ones with something to hide.”

Adekunke maintained that Ajaero will not back down but will continue to act, speak and lead the Congress with fear of God, and in line with the fine traditions of lawful and patriotic protest.