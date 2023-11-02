From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A human interest group, Sapphires Peoples Assembly (SPA), has condemned the acts of lawlessness and assault on Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State as well as the violence and arson committed against the state House of Assembly.

While calling on former governors of the state and leaders of thought to unite and facilitate reconciliation and peace in the state, the group stressed the need to uphold the principles of civility, dialogue and respect for democratic process.

It further commend President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role to broker peace in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, SPA in a statement in Abuja has equally condemned the brutal attack on the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC),Comrade Joe Ajaero, and called on the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma to expetide efforts for the safe release of the labour leader.

The statement jointly signed by Ambassador Dubem Mbagwu and Chief Alaeto Maxwell Uchenna, President and vice president respectively, further urged Nigerians to prioritize peace and unity in these challenging times.

The statement reads: “We the members of Sapphires Peoples Assembly unequivocally condemned the violence and arson unequivocally condemn these acts of violence , act of arson committed against the Rivers State House of Assembly, lawlessness, and the assult on the number one citizen of Rivers State, His Excellency Sim Fubara which incidence took place on the 30th day of October, 2023.

It is imperative that we uphold the principles of civility, dialogue, and respect for the democratic process.

In response to this distressing incident, we fervently appeal to all the former governors of Rivers State and leaders of the State to unite and facilitate reconciliation and peace.

Our collective efforts should be aimed at preventing any repetition of such an ugly incident in the future.

Additionally, we express our deep appreciation for the fatherly role played by President Bola Tinubu. He has demonstrated his commitment to being a leader for all political parties. We encourage him to continue fostering unity and collaboration among political entities.

Regrettably, we have received distressing news from Imo State regarding the disappearance of Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of Nigerian Labour Congress.

We strongly denounce this act and, in the same breath, implore the Governor of Imo State to expedite efforts for the safe release of the Labor Leader.

Let us remember that the strength of a nation lies in its ability to resolve differences through peaceful means and to protect the rights and well-being of its citizens.