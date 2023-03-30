The Amalgamated All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has cautioned politicians against utterances and actions are capable of undermining the nation’s socio- economic and political developments.

The Director-General of the group, Dr Kailani Muhammad, gave the advice on Wednesday at a news conference in Abuja.

Muhammad said this became necessary as the whole world is looking onto Nigeria’s political development as a strategic template for Africa’s political evolution.

“It is in this light that, I would like to appeal to all stakeholders to tamper with caution, utterances or actions that have capacity to giggle our march towards an all-encompassing socio-economic and political developments.

“These efforts must be hinged on the tripod of dedication to national cohesion, spiral development for wellbeing of the nation and unity in diversity.

“The issue of the Presidential election which have been unnecessary viewed out of context, must be addressed with decorum and allowed for reasonable digest for the benefit of all,” he said.

According to him, the crux of the matter is that, those who wish the country well, should not engage in treasonable rhetoric of chaos and discord. “What is in contention is the call by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate is reported to have made a call for an interim government. “This is tantamount to an attempt for a coup-de-dat and should be seen and addressed as such.