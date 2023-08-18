By Lukman Olabiyi

The Centre for Human Rights and Socio-Economic Justice (CHRSEJ) has called for the probe of immediate past Minister of State in charge of Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva over allegations of corruption. The group made the call in Lagos yesterday at a press conference, noting that the call became necessary following its petition to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) against Sylva, detailing different economic sabotages while in office. Addressing the press on behalf of other members, DeClan Ihekaire, disclosed that their group wrote a petition against the ex minister on July 10, 2023, addressed to the acting chairman of EFCC in Abuja. “The Minister of State for Petroleum, as you are aware, was the administrative head of the Ministry, under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who acted as the substantive Minister in charge of the ministry. Mr Sylva held a position of immense responsibility, overseeing a crucial sector that directly impacts the economic well-being of our nation and the livelihoods of millions.

“Recent revelations and credible reports have raised serious concerns about his conduct and decisions while in office. “It is on the above premise that we have decided to inform you all that we have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demand a thorough probe into the activities of Mr Sylva, during his time in office as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, kickbacks, and preferential treatment of certain companies within the petroleum industry, including illegal takeover and reallocation of oil blocks. “These allegations strike at the heart of our nation’s economic progress and erode the public’s trust in our institutions.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. We believe that the truth must be uncovered, and justice must be served. The reputation of our nation is at stake, and only a thorough probe can restore public faith in our governance.”