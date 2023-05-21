From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A pro-democracy group, Free Nigeria Movement, has appealed to the judiciary to redeem the country’s integrity by being fair and just in executing their duties at the ongoing presidential elections petition hearing.

The convener of the group, Dr Moses Paul made the plea at a protest held in front of the Appeal Court in Abuja yesterday. He lamented that Nigeria is degrading by the day and can only be redeemed by the judiciary.

He said: “Nigeria the most populous black nation, the entire Africa and the whole world is looking on to us to show dignity, honesty direction and leadership because until Nigeria takes its seat in the committee of nations, Africa is going nowhere. We can not watch our nation degrade to nothing when the world is watching and waiting for us.

We have seen so many deaths and blood that we are no longer crying anymore. Our Nigeria and humanity are being degraded every day. We watched the killings in Benue, southern Kaduna and other places without averting.”

Dr Moses added that the Free Nigeria Movement is unpolitical and will continue to stand for justice. “We are not after any party but justice. We want a country where there will be peace and unity. We are standing here for equity, justice and accountability, that is what we want, demand and that is what we must have,” he said.

Lucky Ehis Obiyan, a co-convener on his part also appealed with the judiciary is maintain their right stand and avoid those seeking ways to buy them over.

Speaking on the leadership of the National Assembly, he said Nigeria had the worst assembly in the present administration and won’t allow it to repeat itself in the next four years.

“In the 10th Assembly, what we have already is that the supremacy of party politics is about to overtake national ethics. The Free Nigeria Movement is saying no to a rubber stamp 10th Assembly. It is very clear that the ruling party is trying to make an imposition on the National Assembly. They should allow section 50 of the constitution of the Federal Republic as amended to take its course. Allow both chambers to vote for their leaders according to law.

“What we have is the worst assembly in the history of Nigeria and we don’t want the repeat of it for the next four years. Nigerians have gone through the ballot, allowing their Representatives to make their choice.

We are pleading with the judiciary to allow justice to have its way. Don’t sell justice to the highest bidder.”