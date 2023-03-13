by Rapheal

A pan-Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Obigbo, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

This is coming on the heels of a similar endorsement by Afenifere last week of Rhodes-Vivour.

The group comprising Igbo, progressive Yoruba and other ethnic nationalities, by the endorsement enjoined its members to vote massively for Labour Party governorship candidate and all other candidates of the party for the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The group in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Gideon Oji Agwu, advised Lagosians to vote massively for the Labour Party in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The group said Lagos State is a heterogeneous society and centre of excellence for all Nigerians, but regretted that it is quickly becoming a political fiefdom of a few self-acclaimed leaders who feel that without them, Lagos would not work.

The group alleged that the deep rooted corruption, high taxation, intimidation and anti-people policies have so impoverished Lagos residents that “it is time to vote out those people and their surrogates.”

The body also alleged that the APC-led government has earmarked three major markets for demolition by September, if re-elected.

“We are, therefore, calling on the electorate, especially the Igbo nation, to be vigilant and stand against such plans to massively rig the forthcoming elections, and to vote them out and break the chains of political and economic slavery, and return Lagos to her place of pride and unity as envisioned by Macaulay, Azikiwe, Awolowo and other founding fathers.

The Obigbo advised the incumbent Lagos governor to forget about his dream of being re-elected, saying that governance is not about leaking ice cream in shopping malls, admonishing its members from all the market unions to adhere strictly to the scheduled night meetings and at the stipulated time for obvious reasons.