From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has welcomed plans by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to deal with economic saboteurs.

The group said this would go a long way in supporting the economic development plans of President Bola Tinubu.

Its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, in a statement on Saturday, said that the military under the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, with the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja is poised to make life difficult for economic saboteurs, and insurgents.

He commended troops for the sacrifices been made to bring peace and stability in the country.

“Recently, troops of the 4 Special Forces, Doma in Nasarawa State, arrested 12 suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

“The suspects were arrested with a large quantity of rail tracks loaded in two trucks. In the course of investigation, the troops arrested additional seven suspects on June 18 who had made confessional statements.

“In this operation, personnel of the Army rejected a bribe of N5 million offered by the suspects.

“Similarly, Troops of 5 Battalion operating under 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a raid operation on Sunday 25 June 2023 at Azuzuama Community in Ijaw South Local Government Area of Bayelsa State captured an armoury located in a Camp from where suspected unrepentant militants and illegal oil bunkerers carry out their nefarious activities.

“In another operation, Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed to Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State rescued 20 kidnap victims while on their routine patrol in the general area.

“The victims comprised two females including a housewife who was abducted a week after her wedding, three children and 15 males, who were kidnapped from different parts of Zamfara and Sokoto states and have spent 21 to 53 days respectively in the hands of their captors,” he said.

“We urge Nigerians to support the the Armed Forces of Nigeria to make the country a better place. We have no doubt, that the choice of Maj.-Gen. Musa as CDS and Maj.-Gen. Lagbaja as COAS is going to be a nightmare for enemies of the country,” he said.