JOE EFFIONG, UYO

A group, the Mboho Ikot Abasi- socio-cultural organisation in Akwa Ibom State, has tasked security agency in the state to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the recent clash between communities in Eastern Obolo LGA and their neighbours in Ikot Abasi.

The group has alleged that on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, some hoodlums suspected to be mercenaries from Amazaba in Eastern Obolo allegedly invaded Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ukpum Ete Clan in the Ikot Abasi LGA resulting in the unconfirmed death of four people while several others are still missing in the wake of the ongoing mapping of the state.

They said that despite the provocation from their neighbours, Ikot Abasi leaders have maintained that the renewed attacks were not connected to the mapping exercises.

The crisis, which first broke out in 2008 between the two communities, has now snowballed into 14 years of communal clashes, claiming many lives, displacing people and destroying property worth millions of naira.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Tuesday, the President General of the group, Otuekong Ufot Udoinyang, condemned the attack, maintaining that it was unwarranted, malicious, and unnecessary.

Udoinyang noted that being law-abiding citizens, Ikot Abasi has refused to engage in any reprisal attack despite the provocative attacks and wanton killings, destruction of properties, and displacement of many from their ancestral homes.

Calling on the government for immediate intervention, the group demanded that adequate security personnel be stationed in Ikot Akpan Udo village and environs in order to stem further invasion.

“We are appalled by the unprovoked invasion, killings, malicious damage to property, vandalism, and displacement of the people of Ikot Akpan Udom village in Ukpum Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi Local Government Area by the people of Eastern Obolo which led to the killing of several people and many others missing.

“On the night of Tuesday, May 09, 2023, the people of Eastern Obolo LGA invaded Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ukpum Ete Clan of Ikot Abasi LGA; killed several people, vandalized and damaged property.

“This attack was not only unprovoked but entirely unwarranted, malicious, and unnecessary, particularly by the fact it took place under the pretext of protesting against the mapping of the local government areas in Akwa Ibom State.

“Nevertheless, We are constrained to restrain ourselves from taking laws into our hands in defence to state authorities, with the hope that the Akwa Ibom State Government will rise to the occasion and stem further attack by the people of Eastern Obolo.

“Also, return normalcy to the affected area, cause the people displaced to return to their homes and continue with their normal daily activities without any fear of further molestations and attacks.

“As a matter of urgency, station adequate security personnel in Ikot Akpan Udo village and environs in order to stem further invasion.

“Identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators and the agents of the wanton killings and destruction in Ikot Akpan Udo village to deter a recurrence,” he added.

The group expressed worries that the state government was yet to make public a white paper years after a commission of enquiry into the crises of 2008 had submitted its report.