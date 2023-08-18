From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing World Wide, has extolled the virtues of a renowned business mogul, Chief Benjamin Omale, describing him as an extraordinary Kaduna based philanthropist who has empowered many people of the Idoma nation.

This was expressed in a statement by the President, Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing World Wide, Obande Gideon Obande on Friday.

“The beauty of any society is the collective efforts of its members to uplift one another and one individual who has exemplified this characteristics to the fullest is Chief (Dr) Banjamin Omale, the Ohonyeta of Idoma kingdom, a business tycoon per excellence and a distinguished philanthropist.

“The Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing, an association dedicated to galvanizing the interests of Idoma youth in Nigeria and the diaspora is proud to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable contributions of this great individual to the growth and development of the Idoma nation, Benue state and Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Benjamin Omale’s journey as a benefactor to the people of the Idoma nation and Benue State began with the establishment of the OHONYETA FOUNDATION through which he has been able to provide countless scholarships to indigent students, offering them the opportunity to pursue career of their choices both in the formal and informal education thereby, acquiring skills to be self reliant.

“This selfless act of human kindness has earned him the esteemed chieftaincy title of “Ohonyeta of Idoma Kingdom,” a title that aptly translates to, “the saviour of Idoma Kingdom” bestowed on him by the Idoma Area Traditional Council, under the chairmanship of His Royal Majesty, the Och’Idoma.

“The impact of Chief Benjamin Omale’s humanitarian gestures goes beyond educational support because his various business outfits have all contributed in no small measure to the economic growth of the nation by providing thousands of job opportunities to Nigerians of all works of life both skilled and unskilled.

“His business acumen combined with his kind hearted compassion has created a lasting impression in the lives of many who have encountered this unique and distinguished personality.

“His relentless pursuit of excellence has earned him numerous awards, including; the Prestigious Business Person of the Year by Leadership Newspaper in 2020, the Business Excellence Award by the Kaduna State Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2010, the esteemed International Special Peace Envoy Award by the United Nations in 2010 and the Garkuwan Matasan Arewa conferred on him by both the Muslim and Christian youths in the northern part of Nigeria.

“We salute his unwavering dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Idoma kingdom, Benue state and Nigeria as a whole and express our deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions.

“The legacy of Chief Omale as a philanthropist and a humanitarian extraordinaire will forever be etched in the hearts of those whose lives he has touched through his kindness and compassion.

“The Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth Wing stands united in our admiration and support for this remarkable individual, who truly embodies the spirit of uplifting others to create a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

“While recommending him as a team player and progressive Nigerian, we call on other sons and daughters of Idoma nation to emulate the virtues of Chief Benjamin Omale”. The statement said.