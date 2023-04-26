From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A political support group, Tinubu/Shetima Strategic Alliance (TSSA) has made an appeal to President-elect Bola Tinubu to consider appointing James Abiodun Falake as his Chief of Staff when he is inaugurated on May 29.

The group in a statement sent to our correspondent yesterday in Lafia, signed by it’s national coordinator, Amb Adamu Abdul Loko said the office of the Chief of Staff requires a courteous personality with the right acumen of knowledge and experience to handle, and James Abiodun Falake perfectly fit into such.

The group revealed that if Falake is considered, “It will avert the fears that the Muslim-Muslim ticket was designed to usurp power for Muslim oligarchy in the country, being a Christian, Falake’s consideration will go a long way in erasing the erroneous belief and uprooting the seeds of discord by those who wrongly upheld the belief”

The statement read thus “Currently, names of intriguing political figures permeate the media space, competing for attention to be named for the arduous task and position. One name that is on many lips is Hon James Abiodun Faleke.

“Without dubbing a heap of facts about the profile of Hon Faleke, I will hinge my analysis of his suitability for the position on two broad perspectives – the micro and macro paradigms – considering the multifaceted factors that need to be taken into consideration in determining who occupies this position.

“A cursory glance at the personality of Faleke indicates that he is an embodiment of rare political virtues. He cut a dash in intelligence and has been a loyalist of Mr President-elect for over thirty years. Besides, he is well-cultured in administration and the art of politicking, which are quintessential factors for the demanding position.

“Modeled on the American system, the Office of Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria requires someone with tact, astute intelligence, absolute loyalty and sheer determination to execute the will of Mr President and no one else!. Being the most senior political appointee in the Presidential Villa, the chief of staff operates in both managerial and advisory capacities, weighing great power and influence due to his close contact with M President and control of the executive office.

These make Faleke, a loyalist and confidant of Tinubu most fitting for the position, it said

“Added to the aforementioned, having garnered vast acumen of legislative experience in the sacred chambers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Faleke will build bridges and facilitate cordial relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government, irrespective of political affiliations or ideologies.

“Again, Faleke’s sheer empathy for the plight of the less privilege and adherence to the principles of equity and fairness as further displayed in the handling of the affairs of Tinubu Support Group(TSG) the umbrella body of all support groups that worked for the election victory of President-elect are remarkable in the mildest sense. He is every inch abreast of the needs and aspirations of the masses which he stands a good chance to advice Mr President accordingly.

“More so, as secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Faleke brought his mobilization prowess to bear on the campaign. This contributed in no small measures to the President-elect’s victory in North-Central Nigeria,” the statement concluded.