An accident involving an upturned loaded truck has taken a lane on Otedola Bridge, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

Witnesses say the accident, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday September 12, 2023 and has resulted in traffic congestion inward Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu Berger as the bridge is flooded.

A fatal accident involving a truck fully loaded with wheat has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inward Ojodu Berger. pic.twitter.com/ON4UfnVFCZ — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) September 12, 2023

However, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said efforts are on to remove the truck from the road.