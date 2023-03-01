Greensprings School recently marked its 38th anniversary. In her message to the community, the founder, Mrs. Lai Koiki, spoke about the growth and impact that the school has had over the past 38 years.

According to her, the school started from humble beginnings of only three pupils and, in 38 years, about 40,000 students have been enrolled by the school, with many of its alumni now captains of industry and successful entrepreneurs contributing to the prosperity of Nigeria.

She said: “When the school was established, I chose the name ‘Greensprings,’ to depict growth and blossoming. The school started with three students and, today, about 40,000 students have successfully passed through the school.

“Also, from one campus, the school now has four campuses, one of which is a school for special needs children with the name Anthos House.

Greensprings, as a name and a school, has proved impactful and our alumni are accomplishing giant strides across various sectors like technology, science, art, business and sports.”

Since the school is only two years away from being four decades old, the founder described each decade in one word.

Her selected words were “dream,” “perseverance,” “thanksgiving” and “impact”. She declared that the words were chosen to describe the progression of the school from being birthed from a dream to persevering over hurdles, then thanksgiving to God for His faithfulness and, finally, the impact that the school has achieved through the years.

In closing, she thanked the staff, students, parents, investors, partners and the government for being instrumental in the school’s success over the years.

Greensprings School was established in 1985 and, today, it is regarded as one of the leading schools in Nigeria that caters to children from pre-school to the international baccalaureate diploma level.