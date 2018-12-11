“Thanks to NAOC GRP JV for improved rural welfare index, bridging rural-urban income gap, encouraging self-reliance, cultural and mental emancipation, including eradication of tribalised issues in agricultural development. The youths in the Niger Delta are also reminded that their counterparts in the Netherlands, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rwanda have already boarded the flight, they should, therefore, hasten up in obtaining their boarding pass, so that they will not be left out in this cool and comfortable billionaire flight.”

Lorenzo Fiorillio, vice chairman and Managing Director of NAOC agreed with Jaja, as he pointed out that the theme of the 2018 celebration ‘Youths, agents for agricultural development in the Niger Delta’ was carefully chosen because of the company’s numerous impactful projects geared towards empowering the youths in particular and the people of the region in general.

Fiorillio celebrated the success of the GRP “by not only being a cardinal source of employment but also a veritable tool for sustainable development and food sufficiency.”

However, in the midst of the success, the challenges confronting agriculture in the region cannot be downplayed. Flood disaster is a major threat.

“It is sad to note that this year has been particularly difficult for our farmers following the devastating flood that ravaged most of the communities in the Niger Delta. However as a company, we believe that this will energise farmers all over our areas of operation to put every required effort towards a bountiful harvest in 2019.”

Dr. Victor Ajuru, Nwana Farms at Elele, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State who emerged the overall farmer of the year was full of praises for NAOC for their technical support noting that two challenges stand as obstacle to make Niger Delta fields green.

“We have to overcome the apathy of the youths to go into farming. The natural disaster like it happened with the flood this year is a serious handicap,” he says.