….. Discovers four tates with green transition minerals

From John Adams, Minna

Preliminary surveys by a team of researchers from the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai in Niger state has shown that there are significant quantities of green transition minerals in the geological terrains of four States of Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara and Kebbi.

This was disclosed by the leader of team, Professor Nuhu George Obaje research commencement workshop held on Wednesday at the Senate Chamber of the University.

Obaje who is the NNPC Limited Professorial Chair in Basinal Studies at the University and who also doubled as the Green Energy research project, however explained that at the end of the project, Nigeria will be contributing 30% of global green transition mineral requirements for green energies.

He said, “Nigeria will be contributing 30% of global green transition mineral requirements for green energies which will in turn make huge contribution to global decarburization programmes and the aspiration of Nigeria to achieve a net-zero-carbon emission. As we all know, the world is in an era of energy transition as a measure to drastically reduce net carbon emission, create wealth and mitigate negative climate change impacts”.

He listed these green transition minerals discovered in these states to include Lithium, Cobalt, Copper, Manganese, Nickel, Lead, Zinc and the Alkalis derivable from Feldspars, Micas and Bauxites.

He maintained that these green transition minerals are the raw materials for the manufacture of batteries for Electric Vehicles (EVs), solar cells and wind turbines that constitute the bulk of green energies.

He said that geological mapping will be undertaken in the Kontagora – Nasko – Rijau areas of Niger State; Onda and Adudu-Ribi axis of Nasarawa State, Lafiagi-Pategi areas of Kwara State, and Darana area of Kebbi State.

In a remark, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, expressed delight that institution has expanded her research portfolio into Green Energy.

According to him, “This is in addition to her current focus on hydrocarbon deposits in Nigeria’s inland frontier basins embracing the Bida and Sokoto Basins as well as the Benue Trough, the Anambra Basin, the Chad Basin and the Dahomey Basin through an endowment funding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd of the Professorial Chair in Basinal Studies endowed at the Institution”.

He said that Nigeria and indeed the world is in an era of energy transition and that tomorrow’s economy will be driven by green energies, made up mainly of the renewable and alternative climate friendly energy sources.