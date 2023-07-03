From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Lafia City Stadium was filled with excitement and anticipation yesterday as the final match of the Lafia Emir’s Unity Cup Football Tournament took place between Greater Tomorrow FC and Akurba United FC.

The prestigious event, attended by prominent figures from Nasarawa State, showcased the immense talent of the grassroots football teams.

Representing Governor Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, had the honour of performing the symbolic kick-off for the final match. Accompanying him was the host of the competition and the Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness, Justice(Rtd) Sidi Bage, and Chief Barr. Isaac Danladi, the Permanent Secretary of the State’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Greater Tomorrow FC emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Akurba United FC. Mohammed Shammasu proved to be the hero of the match, scoring both goals that secured the championship for his team.

The Deputy Governor and the Emir of Lafia co-presented a magnificent trophy, medals, and a cash prize of five hundred thousand naira to the deserving winners. Barr. Aliyu Ubandoma, the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, presented the trophy and cash prizes to the runners-up and the third-place teams, respectively.

Individual awards were also given out during the ceremony. Barr. Isaac Danladi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, presented the Most Valuable Player award, as well as recognised the members of the Nasarawa State Football Association Normalisation Committee, headed by Hon. Aliyu Bello. Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, the Vice Chairman of the committee and Immediate-past Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, and Hon. Othman Bala Adam, the former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, were also acknowledged.

Furthermore, awards were presented to the Highest Goalscorer, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach of the tournament.

The Emir of Lafia presented Medals of Honour to the Deputy Governor, reciprocating the gesture. Dr Justina Anjiode Kotso, Rector of Isah Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic, Lafia, bestowed a medal of honour upon the Madakin Lafia and Patron of the Emir’s Cup. Hon. Muhammad Baba Shehu, Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area, and Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, the Member representing Lafia Central at the State House of Assembly, were also recognised for their contributions.

Daily Sun reports that the grand finale of the tournament attracted numerous dignitaries, including Permanent Secretaries from various Ministries of the State, heads of MDAs, politicians, and other stakeholders. The event was a testament to the power of unity and the vibrant sports culture within Nasarawa State.