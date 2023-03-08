The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 1.5 billion people the world over live with ear and hearing problems. Of this figure, about 80 per cent live in low and middle-income countries. The global health agency also disclosed that about 135 million people have hearing impairments in Africa. By 2050, the figure is projected to rise to over 338 million.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, stated this in a message to commemorate the 2023 World Hearing Day, which is marked on March 3 every year to create awareness of hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care. She says that in Africa, about $30 billion is lost due to the collective failure to addressing hearing loss adequately.

She also observed that “over 60 per cent of the common ear diseases and hearing loss can be detected and often managed at the primary level of care but noted that in most places, access to ear and hearing care continues to be limited to highly specialised centres and clinics.” According to the WHO, the 2023 edition of World Hearing Day is tailored to highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care as an important component of universal health coverage.

The theme of this year’s event: “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality,” is a clarion call on world leaders and governments to prioritise ear and hearing care. In the WHO European Region, over 190 million people live with some degree of hearing loss. It is estimated that the figure will rise to over 230 million by 2050.

“Ear and hearing problems are among the most common health issues, and 60 per cent of them can be identified and addressed at the primary level of care” says WHO. Last year, the global agency said that over one billion people aged 12 to 35 years risked losing their hearing due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music and other high volume recreational noise.

It is estimated that by 2050 nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss and at least 700 million people will require hearing rehabilitation. Over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices.The WHO says that an annual additional investment of less than $1.40 per person is needed to scale up ear and hearing care services globally. It also states that over a 10-year period, this promises a return of nearly $16 for every US dollar invested.

Medical experts opine that aging, exposure to loud noise, heredity, occupational and recreational noises as well as some medications and illnesses can lead to ear and hearing loss. Common symptoms of ear and hearing loss include difficulty hearing other people clearly and misunderstanding what they say in noisy places. The number of people having ear and hearing problems globally is enormous. It is even more staggering in sub-Saharan Africa where the figure of those with the problem will rise to over 338 million by 2050.

Therefore, we call on all the affected countries to incorporate ear and hearing care into their primary care level to ensure equitable access. The Nigerian health authorities should increase awareness of ear and hearing problems with more emphasis on causative factors, preventive measures and treatment options.

Considering the pervasive brain drain in the nation’s health sector, it has become necessary for the government to make elaborate plans to train more doctors and nurses on ear and hearing care. In view of the growing poverty across the country, we urge the government to subsidise the cost of treatment for ear and hearing loss.

To ensure that ear and hearing care becomes part of the universal health coverage, let the WHO and other development agencies help the low and middle-income countries that harbor the greatest burden of ear and hearing loss to overcome the challenge. However, all tiers of government must begin to invest enough funds into the health sector, especially at the primary care level.