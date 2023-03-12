by Rapheal

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) in partnership with IK-Group of Norway has delivered for the first time in Nigeria and Africa, the removal and change out of a 36-inch cryogenic pipeline gate valve.

The project, executed in June 2022, was the first and largest AOGV ever deployed on the African continent to solve long-term stuck valve issue for a major LNG plant.

The AOGV technology is basically a gate valve that can be assembled in pieces over any live flange pair upstream or downstream of the pipework or equipment requiring intervention. The AOGV isolates on the flange circumference and once the flange pressure is contained within the AOGV housing, the flanges are separated, cleaned and either an isolation spade inserted for isolation purposes or a gasket may be removed and replaced. The AOGV Mechanical Isolation Tool can create a zero-energy zone where inspection, modification and maintenance work can be performed safely and efficiently whilst production is maintained.

“Our AOGV success story is a product of GPPSL partnership with IK-Group of Norway. However, our overall competitive advantage comes from being able to source reliable disruptive technology that is suitable for use on large deepwater projects,” says Obi Uzu, Managing Director, GPPSL adding that they have saved customers productive time and lowered operating costs.

GPPSL is the only Nigerian company focused solely on process and pipeline services with major projects completed in the deep-water applications in her product service line and has attracted the best hands in the industry from the multinationals to work for her with an expansion plan into other West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa countries.

The company has clinched the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) Oilfield Services Company of the Year for three consecutive years between 2018 and 2020, having been adjudged the best in the oilfield services category after an online voting process by industry professionals and stakeholders.

GPPSL is a success story of indigenous specialists collaborating together to form an enduring partnership in the oil and gas service sector based on international standards and best practices.

The company’s infrastructure comprises of a head office facility in Port Harcourt including workshops, and a sales office in Lagos with the largest selection of brand new, high-end infrastructure with capacity that meets global industry requirements.