Pro-life advocates and Catholic doctors have called the attention of the Senate led by Mr Godswill Akpabio to what they described as “the concerning issue of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Nigeria, sponsored by specific international agencies and foundations.”

According to them, “there is a significant concern regarding potential health risks, including the potential for abortions and infertility, particularly among young Nigerian girls.”

A statement issued by Dr Philip C. Njemanze, Chairman, Global Prolife Alliance (GPA), for the Council on National Policies and BOT member, Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Owerri, Archdiocese, for Ethics Committee, said: “We wish to highlight a groundbreaking new study that we have attached to this communication. This study reveals that the HPV vaccines Gardasil and Cervarix, currently administered to girls in Nigerian schools without a doctor’s prescription, have been proven ineffective in black women, as determined by researchers in the United States. Uses of condoms by partners provide better protection than vaccines for HPV among newly sexually active women.

“These current vaccines (Gardasil & Cervarix) protect against 2 human papillomavirus (HPV) types, HPV 16 and 18, which are associated with 70% of cervical cancers and 50% of high-grade cervical lesions. Black race, Hispanic ethnicity, and higher area-based poverty are salient predictors of lower HPV 16/18 positivity among women with high-grade cervical lesions.”

The statement cited several medical authorities to back their position, stressing: “These data suggest that HPV vaccines might have lower impact among black and Hispanic women and those living in high poverty areas.

“It is concerning that this project may have a hidden agenda, aiming to induce infertility in Nigerian girls, leaving them with limited or no protection against HPV infections.

“Consequently, these girls might resort to fertility clinics for in vitro fertilization (IVF), where their ovarian eggs could be harvested for sale to Western biotech labs intended for embryonic stem cell research. The human ovarian eggs are essential for human organ/tissue cloning, with biotech companies requiring approximately 100 million ovarian eggs annually to perfect the procedure known as Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer (SCNT).

“This could lead to around 20 million Nigerian girls becoming infertile, effectively becoming potential ‘donors’ of these ovarian eggs, while potentially resulting in the tragic loss of around 10 million lives due to complications. Unfortunately, numerous women who undergo multiple IVF procedures could experience severe complications, including ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, characterized by liver failure, kidney failure, cancers, and infections.

“The project proves highly profitable for biotech companies, with earnings from human tissue/organ cloning projected to reach an estimated 30 trillion USD within five years of full operation. This poses economic gains for many Western countries directly or indirectly aligned with biotech companies and ‘capitalist philanthropic billionaires.’ This prosperity, however, comes at the expense of millions of lives and the potential decline of our population.

“It’s worth noting that the insecurity prevalent in Nigeria is also sponsored by the same actors and exploited to manipulate food security by providing genetically modified organism (GMO) seeds from the same biotech companies. Their goal is to link the supply of GMO seeds with forced ovarian egg donation, referred to as ‘egg for food’. Only a sincere legislative intervention can safeguard our nation. The destiny of Nigeria rests within the hands of the National Assembly.

“What is concerning is that all of these activities appear to align with the provisions of the existing National Health Act of 2014, which was passed by the Senate. The current law excludes gametes (ovarian eggs and sperm) from the definition of tissue, allowing for the possibility of trafficking. This is precisely why we are urgently advocating for an amendment to the National Health Act of 2014. Additionally, we kindly request your consideration in halting the HPV vaccination programme and implementing it exclusively under the supervision of a doctor’s prescription.

“We hold deep concerns regarding the potential consequences of this vaccination initiative and its broader implications for the health and well-being of Nigerian girls. Our conviction is that taking these measures will ensure the safety and reproductive health of our young population.”