From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd) has called on the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other aggrieved politicians to allow the election tribunals to decide their fate and to abide by such decisions.

Gowon made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the 15th edition of the PUNUKA Annual Lecture 2023 and symposium in honour of the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chike Idigbe.

The ex-military Head of State who emphasised the need for a strong, independent and impartial judiciary noted that as a beacon of the nation’s democracy, the judiciary cannot afford to fail in its role of protecting the lives and property of citizens through the instrumentality of the courts.

While admonishing aggrieved politicians and Nigerians to always accept and abide by decisions of the court, he pleaded with politicians who have challenged the outcome of the 2023 general elections to allow the judiciary to do its work to accept the outcome of their petitions.

“As we move forward as a nation, let us not forget the role of the judiciary especially the Supreme Court in questioning the decisions of the lower courts.

“The public should be humble to accept decisions of the Supreme Court as final. Let those aggrieved by the outcome of the election give the judiciary the opportunity to do their job and let them accept the decisions of the tribunals as it is.”

Meanwhile, Gen Gowon poured encomium on the late jurist attested to his unwavering dedication to service and bravery in the dispensation of justice, adding that his life and works exemplify his integrity, courage and judicial brilliance.