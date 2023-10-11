From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said that all stakeholders have a role to play in their education, growth and welfare of the girl child.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on the

occasion of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child, said the society must collectively ensure the safety and education of the girl child.

The speaker added that educational, religious and traditional institutions, as well as the government have their complementary roles in the protection, nurturing and mental development of the girl child, and all children alike.

Abbas, while decrying the high rate of out-of-school children in the country, condemned the spate of child labour and sexual assault. He noted that it will be beneficial to the country for the governments at all levels to make education, especially at the elementary level free and compulsory for children.

The Speaker restated the readiness of the 10th House to give legislative backing to any programme or policy designed towards the wellbeing of not just the girl child but all children across the country.