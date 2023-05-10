Says Congress would not tolerate occupational injuries, hazards

By Henry Uche

Worried by the socio-economic miseries overwhelming the average Nigerian employee in the public sector of the country, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos State Council is calling the government to review the Pension Reform Act, PRA, of 2014 as amended, saying that the Act did not abrogate the payment of gratuity to its employees.

Speaking on the 2023 International Workers Day, the Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Congress, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, maintained that the ‘take-home’ of Nigerian workers does not agree with the current economic realities.

“The Pension Reform Act, PRA, of 2014 as amended, did not abrogate the payment of gratuity. Prior to the Pension Reform Act of 2014 (amended), when a public servant retires, he is entitled to gratuity and pension, which was under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS. Now, with the coming of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, the government no longer pay gratuity to retired public servants. If you go through the PRA, it does not stop the payment of gratuity.

“Unfortunately, when you look at the Political and Judicial Officers Act 2008, they are entitled to gratuity. Somebody who serves at the House of Assembly, National Assembly, and serves as a Minister, Commissioner, Governor or President and even Permanent Secretary is entitled to receive gratuity. Imagine that someone who served for four years is entitled to gratuity and someone who served for 35 years is not. This is obviously a misnomer.

“If you go to Section 173 subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution, public servants are entitled to gratuity. For not adhering to it, it can be described as a constitutional violation. What joy could be possibly derived from depriving committed workers of such entitlements”

Ekundayo bemoaned that it has been disheartening that the government does not pay gratuity, he called on the state government to commence the payment of gratuity to its employees and look into the general welfare of the Workers.

“We commend the Lagos State Government for a good example of prompt payment of workers’ salaries and incremental arrears as promised by the governor. Keeping his word made us look forward to a wonderful partnership in your second coming. We expect other employers of labour to emulate such attributes.

“However, we use this opportunity to appeal that certain agencies of the government such as the Lagos State Safety Commission be fully empowered to perform some of its statutory responsibilities as it affects workers in both the formal and informal sector, especially in the factories, who are daily exposed to hazards from avaricious employers of Labour who care less about workers safety”

He called on the Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Labour to collaborate with the Lagos State Safety Commission to help reduce to the barest minimum if not totally eradicated, the issues of occupational hazards and ensure health safety in the workplace across Lagos state.

“As a result of hyperinflation, the undue pains suffered by workers across Nigeria and Lagos particularly not only slowed down productivity in various workplaces, but it has affected the mental, emotional and psychological well-being of the workers. Thus, public sector employers (government) must look into the PFA 2014 (as amended) and pay every worker under their watch gratuity and ensure that other welfare packages are delivered to them as and when due. A worker is worthy of his wages and no one should deny another his or her due in any guise,” he charged.