Old Boys Association of Government College, Umuahia, Abia State, has warned Nigerian to beware of people offering them land belonging to the school, which is not for sale.

In a “Caveat Emptor (Buyers Beware) signed by Okwesilieze Nwodo, chairman, Board of Trustees, Fisher Educational Development Trust and Chianakwalam, signatory/holder of C of O on behalf of the old boys of Government College, Umuahia, Fisher Educational Development Trust, the association said some unscrupulous people are encroaching on its land.

The Caveat Emptor stated: “The entirety of the land demised within the Survey Plan UMA/AB

1341 with its indicated Coordinates as conveyed in the Certificate of Occupancy number 10, page 10, Volume 122 of January 1, 2015, in Abia State Lands Registry belongs to Government College, Umuahia, Abia State.

“The referenced Certificate of Occupancy grants Governments College, Umuahia 99 years lease commencing from January 1, 2015, for the sole purposes of academic and educational development.

“The public is warned by the Caveat Emptor that Government College, Umuahia has not approved the sale or alienation of any part of its land.”

and has no intention of ever, doing so. Therefore, (corporate or individual) selling or buying land within the confines of the land owned by Government College, Umuahia and protected by the applicable valid documents cited above does so at their own risk.”