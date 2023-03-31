From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has condemned any unconstitutional means of regime change in the country, and pledged their commitment to defending Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

The governors were reacting to the statement by the Department of State Services (DSS) on plots by some political actors to introduce an interim government in Nigeria.

They, however, said that issuing statements without arrests by the DSS was akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, after an emergency meeting of the governors.

The governors said: “The Forum deliberated extensively on the alleged plot by some unscrupulous elements to install an interim government, as contained in the recent statement issued by the Department for State Services (DSS). Governors condemned in the strongest terms, any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged its commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

“In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country. It called on the DSS to do its job by immediately arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency.”

The governors congratulated members who were re-elected for a second term in office. The Forum also announced that it was set to conduct its flagship induction programme for its newly elected and re-elected governors.

“This event, which will bring together newly elected, re-elected, past governors, national and international leaders, captains of industries and development partners, is scheduled to hold from 14th -17th May 2023. The second part of the Induction programme will hold from 17th -19th May, 2023 and will focus on the governors’ spouses summit designed to strategise on how the activities of the governors’ spouses can best complement the roles of the governors in promoting good governance at the sub-national level and help the spouses better understand the processes of transitioning to their new roles as first ladies,” said the group.

The Forum said it will engage with all stakeholders and explore all legal channels to retrieve the backlog of Stamp Duties due to state governments.

On the Implementation of the National Development Plan (2021-2025), the Forum nominated six governors to represent the six geopolitical zones of the country in the National Steering Committee. Kwara State governor will represent North Central; Bauchi State governor, North East, Zamfara governor, North West, Edo State governor, South South, Anambra governor, South-East, while Ekiti governor will represent South West.